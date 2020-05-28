Patanjali's Rs 250 crore NCD subscribed within three minutes of opening

-
ALSO READ
SBI, other PSBs to lend Rs 4,000 cr to Patanjali for Ruchi Soya acquisition
After acquiring Ruchi Soya, Ramdev's Patanjali aims to beat HUL in sales
Patanjali secures Rs 3,200 cr loan from SBI, other banks to buy Ruchi Soya
Patanjali to issue debentures worth Rs 250 cr; bidding to start on May 28
Ruchi Soya enters top 200 most valuable firms' club; m-cap tops Rs 10K cr
-
Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved's debentures issue worth Rs 250 crore was subscribed within three minutes of opening on Thursday.
The debenture has been rated as AA by Brickwork. The fund-raising will be used to meet the Haridwar-based company's working capital requirements and strengthen the supply chain network.
The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carry a coupon rate of 10.1 per cent with a tenure of three years. The NCDs listed on the stock exchanges are redeemable. This is the first-ever issuance of debentures by Patanjali Ayurved.
Check live updates on markets here
Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said in the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, demand for Ayurveda-based products, which help in boosting immunity, along with other products has gone up by three-folds.
"This has put constraints in our supply chain, right from manufacturing to distribution," he said.
In December last year, Patanjali Ayurved acquired the bankrupt Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore, maker of soya food brand Nutrela, through an insolvency process.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU