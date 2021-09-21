Market Wrap Podcast, September 21: All that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Wrap Podcast, April 26: All that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap Podcast, July 16: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Wrap Podcast, July 8: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
The Indian benchmark indices recovered after yesterday's fall on the back of a recovery in U.S. futures and Europe markets. U.S. Stock futures rose on Tuesday, suggesting markets were poised to rebound a day after concerns about China's property sector helped fuel a global selloff in stocks and commodities.
Today, the 30-pack BSE Sensex gained 514 points to end above the 59,000-level. Out of the 30 stocks in the BSE Sensex index, 24 ended in the green. The Nifty50 closed 1 per cent higher at 17,562 led by gains in IT, metal, and realty stocks. Only 10 stocks from the Nifty basket closed in the red.
Sectorally, the only laggards were the Nifty Auto and PSU bank indices. On the other hand, Nifty Realty ended with a gain of 3.57 per cent, Nifty Metal (up 2.55 per cent), Nifty IT (up 1.94 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (up 1.29 per cent).
In the broader markets, the trend was mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.64 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.14 per cent. Further, the volatility index -- India VIX -- too eased 6.29%.
That said, SBI Cards was in focus today on the back of a block deal, wherein Carlyle Group proposed to divest 3.4 per cent stake in the company. The company's shares tanked 6 per cent but ended less than 1 per cent down.
The Rs 171 crore IPO by Paras Defence and Space Technologies sailed through on the first day itself as the IPO was fully subscribed in the first hour itself. So far, the shares on offer have been subscribed 16.12 times, with the bulk of the subscription coming from retail investors. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 30.55 times.
The markets are likely to continue to be volatile going into the trading day on Wednesday. According to tech analyst Ashis Biswas of CapitalVia Global Research, 17,450-17,500 will be an important support zone for the market to stay positive in the short term. If the market is able to sustain the level of 17450-17500, the market can witness higher levels of 17850, Biswas added.
Investors will be eyeing the FOMC meet which is expected later on Wednesday for clarity on the outlook for tapering as well as interest rate timelines. While the Fed's planned reduction of bond purchases has been in focus this year, their view on interest rates will likely be the fresh triggers to move markets world over. Lastly, stock-specific news flow, as well as news related to Covid-19 vaccinations will also drive the markets on Wednesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU