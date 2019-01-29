Market Wrap, Jan 29: Sensex ends 64 pts lower at 35,593, Nifty at 10,652

The domestic equity market ended lower for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE lost 64 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 35,593 while NSE's Nifty50 index ended above 10,650 level at 10,652, down 9 points or 0.088 per cent.

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks gained in an otherwise weak market with PSU Bank index ending over 0.50 per cent higher at 2,920. Pharma stocks, too, rallied in the trade pushing the Pharma index over 1 per cent higher at 8,757 levels.

Among individual stocks, shares of slipped 6 per cent in the intra-day trade, after the management lowered its FY19 volume growth guidance for domestic tractor industry. The stock ended at Rs 644 apiece on BSE, down 4.49 per cent.

ended nearly 15 per cent higher at Rs 129.05 apiece after its consolidated net profit rose 197.88 per cent to Rs 22.43 crore on 33.04 per cent increase in net sales at Rs 330.31 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Housing finance companies came under heavy selling pressure with plunging 8 per cent to Rs 170.05 apiece on BSE.

On the other hand, Adani Ports rallied over 6 per cent to Rs 348 on BSE.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index ended 57 points higher at 14,468 levels and S&P BSE SmallCap closed at 13,708, down 14 points.