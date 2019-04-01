Market Wrap: Sensex falls 278 points from day's high; Nifty ends at 11,656

hitting a record high of 39,115.57 in the intra-day trade, the S&P BSE trimmed gains in the fag-end of the session to end at 38,837, up 164 points or 0.42 per cent. While stocks such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and TCS lifted the index higher, profit-booking in financial stocks including HDFC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank capped its gains.

The broader Nifty50 index, too, slipped from the day's high of 11,738.10 to settle at 11,656, up 32 points or 0.27 per cent. Out of 50 constituents, 28 ended in the green while 22 declined.

Volatility index India VIX rose 4.55 per cent to end at 17.96.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index climbed 59 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 15,539 whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 110 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 15,137.

Sectorally, realty stocks bled the most followed by recent outperformer Bank. Media stocks, too, slipped in the trade. The Bank index fell 176 points or 0.58 per cent to end at 30,251.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), which hit a new high of Rs 1,406.50 in intra-day trade on Monday, is set to become the first Indian listed company to cross the Rs 9,00,000 crore or Rs 9 trillion market capitalisation on the BSE. The stock, eventually, closed at Rs 1,392, up 2 per cent on BSE.

ended over 7 per cent higher at Rs 187 after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it expects better financial results for the quarter ended March 2019 (Q4FY19).

Embassy Office Parks REIT rose as much as 5.9 per cent to Rs 317.70 apiece in the early morning trade on BSE after making a debut at Rs 300, the same as the issue price. The stock ended at Rs 314.10 apiece, up 4.70 per cent.