Market Wrap, Sept 19: Sensex slumps 470 pts, Nifty ends at 10,705

Equities continued to slide on Thursday due to the absence of any positive triggers.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 470 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 36,093.47, with YES Bank (down 16 per cent) being the biggest laggard and Tata Motors (up 2 per cent) the top gainer. During the session, the index hit an intra-day high and low of 36,613.93 and 35,987.80, respectively. Only 4 out of 30 constituents ended in the green while the rest 26 declined.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, TCS, HDFC and Infosys contributed the most to the Sensex's fall.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index dipped 154 points or 1.15 per cent to 13,285 levels, and the S&P BSE SmallCap index closed at 12,703.27, down 191 points or 1.48 per cent.

ON NSE, the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,705, down 136 points or 1.25 per cent.

Volatility index India VIX surged nearly 2 per cent to settle at 15.60 levels.

Sectorally, all the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red. Media stocks bled the most - 4.41 per cent to 1,786 levels, followed by PSU banks and metal stocks.



Shares of paper manufacturers and jute product companies extended their gains and were trading higher by up to 10 per cent on the BSE in the early morning deals on Thursday on buzz around total plastic ban.