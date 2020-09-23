Market Wrap, Sept 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday's volatile session on a flat note ahead of the monthly derivative contracts expiry due tomorrow.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 66 points, or 0.17 per cent lower at 37,668 levels. The index had hit an intra-day high and low of 38,140 and 37,313.09, respectively. The broader Nifty50 index, meanwhile, settled above 11,100 levels at 11,132, down 22 points, or 0.2 per cent.

Bharti Airtel tumbled nearly 8 per cent and was the top Sensex loser, followed by Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank (both down over 3 per cent). On the other hand, Axis Bank (up nearly 2 per cent) ended as the top gainer on the index. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) settled around 1 per cent higher at Rs 2,229.5 on the BSE after the company announced that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.28 per cent equity share.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 0.33 per cent to 14,238 levels and the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled 0.07 per cent lower at 14,500 levels.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Media declined the most - down 2.47 per cent to 1,481.50 levels. Nifty Pharma slipped 1.6 per cent to 11,686 levels and Nifty PSU Bank index dipped 1.5 per cent to 1,290 levels. On the other hand, Nifty Realty gained 0.79 per cent to 212 levels.