Markets in Samvat 2078: The biggest themes and drivers for New Year

Equity started on an upbeat note against the backdrop of a sharp cut in excise duty on fuel prices and a scale-down in bond-buying programme by the US Federal Reserve. The BSE Sensex ended the special one-hour session 296 points, or 0.49 per cent, higher at 60,068. The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, settled at 17,917, up 88 points or 0.49 per cent. In the past one year, market bulls saw many historic levels being achieved on the bourses, with the economic revival picking up pace amid benign liquidity, Covid-19 cases being contained, a significant pick-up in the pace of vaccination, and a sharp recovery in corporate earnings. Celebrating the bull-run that started in March 2020, saw the Nifty surpassing the 18,000-mark and the Sensex clinching 62,000 for the first time. BSE’s market capitalisation touched Rs 271 trillion, as FPIs pumped in Rs 1.36 trillion If technical chartists are to be believed, there may be more upside for the Sensex and Nifty in Samvat 2078, provided these two indices are able to take out their resistance levels with conviction and on good volumes. While the current trend indicates a sideways movement for the Sensex, an up move above 61,500 may trigger a rally towards a new uncharted territory, suggest charts. Likewise, as long as the Nifty sustains above the support of 17,500 on a closing basis and does not show a decisive decline, the overall bullish trend may continue. On the fundamental side, let’s now go to Devang Mehta, head of equity advisory at Centrum Wealth, to understand the state of the economy and how the are likely to fare in Devang Mehta, head of equity advisory, Centrum Wealth, said:

resilient in the face of Covid-19

Economic indicators remain strong

Real Estate sales, consumer behaviour, vaccination on an upswing

That said, the last week of saw bulls and bears locking horns as FPIs pulled out money due to extremely expensive valuations.

During the first 3 trading sessions of November, FPIs have already sold equities worth over Rs 4,500 crore. They were also net sellers of securities worth Rs 12,437 crore in October. So, will this cautious stance affect trading in the new Samvat? According to Mehta…

‘Animal spirits’ being unleashed by India Inc

India will see all-round growth

Large, mid-sized companies will see earnings expansion

Shift from outperforming to underperforming markets

Appetite for ownership of Indian equities rising

Crude topping $100 a barrel

Large IPOs sucking out liquidity

Interest rates rising too much, too soon

Markets aware of these risks

And what about the risks to the equity rally? To what extent are they priced in? Here’s what Mehta said:Overall, there are more gains for equities in the offing in Samvat 2078, even if the up move is slow as gradual. As higher crude oil prices, sticky inflation, and potential interest rate hikes will keep the markets volatile, sticking to stocks of fundamentally strong companies and having a diversified portfolio will help investors sail through the year.