Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty set to start Samvat 2078 on a positive note

LIVE market updates: The markets will being trading for Smavat 2078, in today's special one-hour Muhurat trading session from 06:15 PM onwards. The pre-open seesion will be held at 06:00 PM.
The benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty are likely to open a positive note given the positive overseas cues and easing of inflation fears as the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.
The SGX Nifty was up 75 points at 17,922 at 05:30 PM.
Recap Samvat 2077
Samvat 2077 for best for the Indian equity markets in the last 12 years, with the S&P BSE Sensex gaining around 36 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively. The gains were broad-based, with mid-and small-cap stocks out-performing the key benchmark indices with a wide margin. READ MORE
Technically, benchmark indices can log fresh record highs in Samvat 2078 with the possibility of the NSE Nifty hitting 19,500-level. Click here to check out what the charts indicate
Global cues
Wall Street ended at record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 advancing 0.7 per cent, the Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq added a per cent after the US Federal Reserve, as expected, approved plans to begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus program this month and end it by June 2022.
At the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed said monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities would be trimmed by $15 billion a month.
The benchmark 10-year yield settled at 1.5893 per cent, up 4.2 basis points. Brent crude dropped 3.2 per cent to $81.99 a barrel, while the US WTI crude shed 3.6 per cent to $80.86 a barrel.
