The IRCTC offer for sale opens today. Should you subscribe?

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, or IRCTC, the online ticketing, tourism and the catering arm of the Indian Railways, launched its initial public offering on Monday.
The IPO is part of the government's ambitious disinvestment programme that targets raising Rs 1.05 trillion via this route in financial year 2019-20.
The price band has been fixed at 315 to 320 rupees per equity share. Of the total issue size, about 160 thousand equity shares have been reserved for eligible employees.
The issue opens today, September 30 and closes on October 3. At the higher end of the price band, the company aims to raise about 645 crore rupees. The minimum lot size is 40 shares.
So, should you subscribe to the IPO? Listen to the podcast to know more
