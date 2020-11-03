US Presidential election: What's in store for the Indian stock markets?

-
ALSO READ
US Elections 2020: What's in store for Sensex, Nifty and other key indices
HAL, BEL: Stocks of these Navratanas can add sparkle to your portfolio
Future Retail, IndusInd Bank, L&T: How to trade these news-driven stocks?
All you wanted to know about the Average Directional Index in trading
HDFC, LIC Housing, CanFin Homes: RBI measures likely to keep stocks buoyant
-
The much-awaited election day kicked off in the United States with the first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in New Hampshire. The midnight vote began today with voters choosing their preferred candidates for US president and New Hampshire governor, as well as federal and state legislative seats. US President Donald Trump has thanked his supporters, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he will work harder for those who do not back him in a tweet early Tuesday morning.
So, the Indian stock market ended over one per cent higher on Tuesday on the back of favourable global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the crucial 40,000 level, to end at 40,261, up 504 points and the Nifty50 index closed at 11,813, up 144 points.Global financial markets remained on the edge as the race for US presidential poll enters the final lap.European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden. In Asia, South Korea’s main index advanced 1.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s index sprinted 2.2 per cent higher.
In this podcast, Business Standard's Nikita Vashisht and Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking explains what impact US presidential election will have on Indian markets.
Tune in to know more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU