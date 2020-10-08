What is share buyback and things to keep in mind before participating in it

-
Share buyback has become the latest buzzword in the financial markets these days. On Wednesday, as widely expected, IT bellwether TCS, announced a Rs 16,000 crore share buyback programme at Rs 3,000 per equity share.
That apart, peer Wipro also announced it will consider a share buyback proposal next week. Meanwhile, Majesco, the mid-tier IT company, has also announced a Rs 631 crore share buyback programme. And, expectations are rife that more companies will follow suit.
Listen to the podcast to know about buyback offers by the companies, why they go for a buyback.
Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of research at IIFL Securities also discusses things one should keep in mind before participating in the buyback offer. Tune in to know more
