What's worrying S Naren when it comes to equity markets?

The fear of is indeed forcing global tech giants to tighten their purse strings. But, financial back home look unperturbed by it. So is it a good time to allocate more to equities? Or should you look at debt products as interest rates are likely to head north? What does S NAREN, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, think of the developments? Puneet Wadhwa caught up with him to understand his investment mantra