What will drive RIL's Q3 earnings?

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
What leadership transition means for Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India rich list with $92 billion net worth
-
As benchmark indices head lower due to rising global headwinds, stock-specific opportunity amid Q3 results is helping investors trim losses. So far, the December quarter results have, largely, been positive for the Street with majority of the companies, including Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Metro Brands posting better-than-expected earnings growth. And now, all eyes will be on the earnings report card of index major Reliance Industries, which is scheduled to report its results, tomorrow. Global brokerage Morgan Stanley expects the two Rs – Refining and Retail – to drive the earnings in Q3 with demand and margin surprises likely in both these segments. For the quarter, the brokerage projects a 9% quarter-on-quarter earnings growth, driven mostly by improvement in gasoline and diesel margins. This will be further supported by retail demand in jewellery, electronics and grocery, for which RIL has already reported positive surprises. Overall, the brokerage expects consolidated EBITDA to rise by 8.5% QoQ and 28.5% YoY at Rs 27,722.6 crore. This would be driven by oil to chemicals EBITDA growth of 10% QoQ; telecom growth of 2% QoQ, and retail growth of 35% YoY. Back home, analysts at Emkay Global peg EBITDA growth at 37% YoY and 14% QoQ, while net profit is seen at Rs 16,138 crore, up 23% YoY and 18% QoQ. On a standalone basis, analysts expect RIL’s EBITDA to increase anywhere between 12-15%. Standalone net profit, on the other hand, is seen at Rs 9,906.6 crore, up 13% YoY and over 7% QoQ. The stock of Mukesh Ambani-led company has advanced over 6% year-to-date on the bourses, and analysts expect it to rise another 17%, up to Rs 2,955 apiece, over the next one year. This will be triggered by a combination of higher chemical margins, details on the new energy vertical, and new partnerships in key segments. As regards Thursday’s session, global headwinds and weekly F&O expiry will likely keep the indices choppy through the day. The frontline Sensex index has tumbled over 1,200 points in 2 days and stands at 60,099 level.
The Nifty50, meanwhile, has broken below the 18,000-mark and is at 17,938. On the earnings front, over 40 companies, including Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon and HUL are scheduled to report their results today. Among the lot, Hindustan Unilever is likely to clock year-on-year revenue growth of 9-12 per cent in on account of price hikes taken in recent quarters. Analysts, however, expect its volume growth to be flat. Moreover, analysts expect nearly 200 basis points YoY fall in the company’s gross margins due to high commodity inflation. Stock-specific action, initial public offer of AGS Transact Technologies, and news flow around the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be the other key triggers.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU