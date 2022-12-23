JUST IN
Will higher urea subsidy hope boost fertiliser stocks?

The fall in global fertiliser and natural gas prices are likely to bring respite to fertiliser companies. But Russian export duty on fertiliser may have a trickle-down impact on the Indian industry

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

The recent fall in global fertiliser and natural gas prices are likely to bring respite to fertiliser companies. However, analysts caution that the Russian export duty on fertiliser may have a trickle down impact on the Indian industry. This podcast has more on it

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:49 IST
