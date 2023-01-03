JUST IN
Will India Inc see a turnaround in Q3FY23 results?
Business Standard

Will India Inc see a turnaround in Q3FY23 results?

Raw material prices are heading south, while a pick-up in credit cycle has also boosted overall sentiment. Will these positive factors provide succour to India Inc's fortunes in Q3 FY23 earnings?

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

Moving on to markets, raw material prices are steadily continuing their downward journey while a firm pick-up in credit cycle has also boosted overall sentiment. Will these positive factors provide succour to India Inc’s fortunes in the third quarter earnings of FY23? This podcast brings you a detailed report.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:00 IST
