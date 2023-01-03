Will India Inc see a turnaround in Q3FY23 results?
Raw material prices are heading south, while a pick-up in credit cycle has also boosted overall sentiment. Will these positive factors provide succour to India Inc's fortunes in Q3 FY23 earnings?
Moving on to markets, raw material prices are steadily continuing their downward journey while a firm pick-up in credit cycle has also boosted overall sentiment. Will these positive factors provide succour to India Inc’s fortunes in the third quarter earnings of FY23? This podcast brings you a detailed report.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:00 IST
