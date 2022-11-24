Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?
India released its low-carbon emission development strategy at the UN Climate Conference. As the focus on green energy takes centre stage, is it time to add stocks from this space to your portfolio?
Topics
Renewable energy market | stocks | Carbon emissions
https://mybs.in/2b2FBEW
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
In a first, India released its long-term low-carbon emission development strategy at the recently-concluded United Nations Climate Conference. As the focus on green energy takes centre stage, is it time to add stocks from this space to your portfolio? Listen to our markets report to find out
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:44 IST
