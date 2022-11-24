JUST IN
Business Standard

Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?

India released its low-carbon emission development strategy at the UN Climate Conference. As the focus on green energy takes centre stage, is it time to add stocks from this space to your portfolio?

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

    • In a first, India released its long-term low-carbon emission development strategy at the recently-concluded United Nations Climate Conference. As the focus on green energy takes centre stage, is it time to add stocks from this space to your portfolio? Listen to our markets report to find out

    First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:44 IST
