JUST IN
With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?
India's sectoral valuations outstrip Asian counterparts, shows data
Equity rerate unlikely before second half of 2023, says Credit Suisse
Street Signs: Buy the dip, microfinance sector seen turning a corner & more
FPIs flock to Indian mkt; buy shares worth Rs 31,630 cr in Nov
Macro data, global trends to guide equity markets this week: Analysts
TVS Supply Chain files addendum to DRHP as it turns profitable in H1
Investing it wisely: Mutual fund investors 'buying low & selling high'
Sebi bars former MSEI MD&CEO for six months over multiple violations
UTI AMC, Punjab National Bank shares jump on the stake sale plans
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?

The index has rallied over 20% from its 52-week low led by metals, financials and FMCG shares. Do these sectors have enough legs to take the indices further higher or is it time for sector rotation?

Topics
Indian markets | metals | Financial Advisor

Nikita Vashisht & Rex Cano  |  New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

ALSO READ

Financials, FMCG get nearly half of FPI flows in August, says report

Financials, IT, energy see highest FPI selloff in last fortnight of Sept

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

Ratnamani Metals trades ex-date for 1:2 bonus issue; stock surges 15%

FMCG volumes recover in urban India in April-June, decline in rural: Report

    • After more than a year, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index logged its fresh lifetime high last week. The index has rallied over 20% from its 52-week low led by metals, financials, and FMCG shares. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, is hovering near 1-year highs. Do these sectors have enough legs to take the indices further higher or is it time for sector rotation? This podcast takes a deep dive

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 07:24 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .