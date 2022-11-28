With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?

After more than a year, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index logged its fresh lifetime high last week. The index has rallied over 20% from its 52-week low led by metals, financials, and FMCG shares. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, is hovering near 1-year highs. Do these sectors have enough legs to take the indices further higher or is it time for sector rotation? This podcast takes a deep dive