With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?
The index has rallied over 20% from its 52-week low led by metals, financials and FMCG shares. Do these sectors have enough legs to take the indices further higher or is it time for sector rotation?
After more than a year, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index logged its fresh lifetime high last week. The index has rallied over 20% from its 52-week low led by metals, financials, and FMCG shares. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, is hovering near 1-year highs. Do these sectors have enough legs to take the indices further higher or is it time for sector rotation? This podcast takes a deep dive
