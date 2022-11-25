TVS Supply Chain files addendum to DRHP as it turns profitable in H1

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, seeking to raise around Rs 4,000 crore through a share sale, on Friday submitted an addendum to the DRHP that was filed with the regulator in February.

TVS Supply Chain, present in over 25 countries and serving over 60 Fortune 500 companies, is among the largest player in terms of revenue.

In the first six months of the current fiscal, its revenue jumped 27.8 per cent to Rs 5,419 crore from which it earned a net profit of Rs 38.05 crore against a loss of Rs 57.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to the addendum filed with the .

Its operating profit continued to show a strong trajectory, generating Rs 332 crore in H1FY23 and Rs 613 crore in FY22.

Revenue for FY22 was Rs 9,250 crore, which jumped 33.4 per cent from Rs 6,934 crore in FY21 and recorded losses to the tune of Rs 44.9 crore and Rs 73.9 crore, respectively.

It further said revenue from domestic operations grew 52.3 per cent to Rs 1,627 crore, while global revenue jumped 19.6 per cent to Rs 3,792 crore despite the slowdown in global .

The company had filed the DRHP in February to mop up at least Rs 4,000 crore from the market. The addendum includes financial information for FY22 and H1FY23.

For the past 15 years, the company has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries globally and in select global through customised tech-enabled solutions.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5.95 crore of shares. Existing financial investors such as Tata Capital and Gateway Partners, and select individual investors will be offering their shares in the OFS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)