With Sensex at 50,000, which sectors & stocks are still investment worthy?

A nearly two-fold jump in the BSE barometer came on the back of liquidity gush, FII inflows and economic recovery. Covid-19 vaccine development, Q3 earnings and a new president in the United States further boosted the market bulls to achieve this historic feat.

But concerns on valuations, market trajectory and where to invest run amock market participants. Well, worry not, in this podcast by Business Standard we go on to answer all this and more.

In this podcast, Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research at IIFL Securities and Dr. VK Vijaya kumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services shares the stocks and sectors they are bullish on going ahead