Kajaria Ceramics gains 7%, hits record high on strong Q3 operating margin

-
ALSO READ
Kajaria Ceramics gains for third straight day ahead of Q2 results
Ceramic tiles makers in focus; Kajaria, Cera Sanitaryware hit 52-week highs
Tide may be turning for Indian tile makers on improved demand outlook
Reliance Ind, SBI Life, IRCTC: Here are the top stocks to invest in 2021
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, BPCL, Oil India, IndiGo, CSB Bank, GCPL
-
Shares of Kajaria Ceramics hit a record high of Rs 839, up 7 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday after the company said operating margins have touched a new high of 21.68 per cent in the October-December quarter (Q3FY21).
The company said its sales volumes have improved by 11 per cent while sales have increased by 13 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The tile industry witnessed gradual demand pickup from the month of July onwards. Tile consumption has found its way into smaller cities and retail markets as the heat of pandemic was felt much more in the urban markets at that point in time. Tier 2 and below markets, the management believes, will continue to thrive in future as well.
In Q3FY21, Kajaria Ceramics reported 93 per cent year on year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 118.94 crore as against a Rs 61.54-crore profit in Q3FY20. The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins expanded to 21.68 per cent from 15.02 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
The board of directors of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21. The company has fixed February 3, as the record date for determining entitlement of shareholders to the aforesaid interim dividend.
Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in India and the 8th largest in the world. It has a present annual capacity of 70.40 million square meters.
In the past six months, the market price of the company has more than doubled and has zoomed 109 per cent as compared to a 32 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 02:14 pm, the stock marginally erased its intra-day gain and was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 814 on the BSE. The BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at the same time. A combined 1.9 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU