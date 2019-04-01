The Chessboard Episode 1: Discussing the state of play of Indian politics

Last week, announced that its President, will contest elections from Wayanad in besides his existing seat of in

President, will also contest elections from the party’s bastion in Gandhinagar in

What is the significance of these two announcements? How does it affect in these two states and the rest of the country?

In a reply to a question during her tour of east UP, party General Secretary, hinted at contesting elections from

We discuss these questions and the news of Priyanka Gandhi hinting at contesting from in this first episode of this weekly podcast.

For more, click on the link above