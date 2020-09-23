Scared of online scams and money laundering? Learn how to deal with them

Earlier this year, a Netflix drama ‘Jamtara’ became a big hit. The story was about a group of small-town young men running a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wanted to be in on the scheme and a cop wanted to fight it.



This web series highlights some real instances of ‘Jamtara’ — a sleepy little district in northeastern Jharkhand — that had emerged as a Phish pond in India. It also explains how a common man can be deceived and looted online by the exchange of some digits.



Online scams and are not a recent phenomenon. But it is back in the news again.



There are several instances of even common people becoming unwitting participants in money-laundering operations.

Business Standard's Bindisha Sarang answers some frequently asked questions about cyber crime.



Tune in to the podcast for more