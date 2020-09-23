Scared of online scams and money laundering? Learn how to deal with them

-
ALSO READ
Watch out for red flags: Renting your bank account is inviting trouble
Spike in bank frauds: Lag in reporting or weak internal controls?
Major shift to digital space demands data security, cyber insurance
Bank liable for unauthorised online transaction
YES Bank case: ED slaps Rs 5,500-crore kickback charge on Rana Kapoor
-
Earlier this year, a Netflix drama ‘Jamtara’ became a big hit. The story was about a group of small-town young men running a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wanted to be in on the scheme and a cop wanted to fight it.
This web series highlights some real instances of ‘Jamtara’ — a sleepy little district in northeastern Jharkhand — that had emerged as a Phish pond in India. It also explains how a common man can be deceived and looted online by the exchange of some digits.
Online scams and money laundering are not a recent phenomenon. But it is back in the news again.
There are several instances of even common people becoming unwitting participants in money-laundering operations.
Business Standard's Bindisha Sarang answers some frequently asked questions about cyber crime.
Tune in to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU