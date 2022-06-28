What is data anonymisation?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep166: VPN regulations, home loans, markets, neobank
Explained: What parents think about their children's online privacy?
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety
TMS Ep-123: Back to office, Indian trade, markets, NSE IFSC
-
Anonymisation of data is a technique where personally identifiable information is removed or encrypted and the data cannot be associated with any one individual. So the data is stripped of personal identifiers, like social security numbers. It helps in protecting user privacy and avoiding the risk of compromising confidential and individual information.
Data anonymisation helps in evaluation and analysis of large sets of data without compromising on the individual privacy. For instance, anonymised data helps in analysing the direction and health of the economy by tracking high frequency indicators like mobility, power generation, employment among others.
The draft policy proposes the launch of a non-personal data based India datasets program and addresses the methods and rules to ensure that non-personal and anonymized data from both government and private entities are safely accessible by the research and innovation ecosystem.
The ministry of electronics and information technology came out with a new draft framework for governance of citizen data last month. It proposed ways to ensure that non-personal and anonymised data sets from both government as well as private entities were safely accessible by the research and innovation ecosystem. It also proposed to build and grow such data sets to enable artificial intelligence and data-led start-up ecosystems.
Just days after the government released its draft, Google’s Chief Privacy Officer, Keith Enright, cautioned that frequent and large-scale sharing of citizen data -- even if it is anonymised-- can damage users’ privacy. Pointing to research that shows data sets lose their anonymity if shared consistently over time, he appealed to the policymakers and companies to be extremely circumspect while proceeding in that direction.
"Because we have made auto delete the default setting for all new Google accounts, it means activity data in a month is being automatically deleted for more than 2 billion users every day," said Keith Enright, Chief Privacy Officer, Google.
Enright also said that giving users control over their data and a sense of safety on the internet was vital. And for this, he said, Google recently offered the ‘auto delete’ feature, which gives users the ability to delete certain data from their account.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU