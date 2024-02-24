Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre adopts anti-Kerala stand as people of state reject Sangh Parivar: CM

People of the state are not recognising the sangh parivar and their politics, as a result of which the BJP has failed to gain foothold in Kerala, he said

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India Kannur (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday charged the union government with adopting an "anti-Kerala" stand and 'choking' the state financially as the people have rejected the sangh parivar and their politics.
People of the state are not recognising the sangh parivar and their politics, as a result of which the BJP has failed to gain foothold in Kerala, he said.
Vijayan was speaking after laying foundation stone of a memorial building for CPI (M) strongman late Azhikodan Raghavan.
"Is it appropriate to persecute a state and it's people using the Centre's power as the BJP has failed to win seats here?" the CM asked.
He claimed that the Centre was intervening into the state's affairs in violation of principles enshrined in the Constitution and imposing restrictions on its borrowing limit.
"The union government is adopting an anti-Kerala stand as they have no love for the state," the Left leader added.
He also accused the Congress-led UDF opposition of not strongly opposing the Centre for its approach towards Kerala.

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala central government

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

