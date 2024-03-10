'A sinking ship': Expelled Cong leader tears into party, calls Rahul 'mad'

Also tearing into the INDIA bloc, Acharya Krishnam said, "All thieves came together and created a gang. However, they are only stabbing each other in the back | File image (PTI Photo)

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Acharya Krishnam also lamented the bulk exits and desertions from the grand old party, saying the Congress has been reduced to an 'anti-Ram' and 'anti-Sanatan' party, which is why it losing leaders and members to rivals.

On Rahul's claim that there was 'no guarantee' that PM Modi would return to office for a third straight term, the expelled Congress leader said, "See, a person, who has lost his mind, can say anything. As we have seen with children, they often ramble on without making much sense. One need not take the words of a child or a senseless person seriously."

"The only person responsible for the prevailing ruinous state of the Congress is Rahul Gandhi. As long as Rahul Gandhi is in the Congress, there is no saving the Congress," he added.



#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...The only person responsible for the destruction of the Congress Party is Rahul Gandhi and till the time he is in the party, no one can save the Congress..." pic.twitter.com/Iqbur6mI3o March 10, 2024

Further hitting out at the Congress, Acharya Krishnam said, "No one wants to stay in party that speaks indecorously of Lord Ram. Many in the Congress have to come realise that they are doomed if they continue to remain in the Congress. This is as clear as daylight. The Congress, through its opposition of Lord Ram, has exposed its political bankruptcy and frustration. It is now an anti-Ram and an anti-Sanatan party. Who will stand with those who stand against Sanatan despite living in the country? Who will stay with them? That explains the current string of exits from the party."

"Who would want to stay onboard a sinking ship? Congress is a sinking ship. Everyone would jump off a ship that is being steered by Rahul Gandhi. People will jump off and swim or sail to safety. Many more, including senior leaders, will desert the Congress even amidst elections. All his statements and decisions are only driving the Congress towards a bitter end. Those, who once were at his beck and call, are now taking potshots at him. From Karuna Karan's daughter, Suresh Pachori to Ashok Chavan, many big leaders have left the Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also a prominent Congress leader, took the exit door as well. The blood of the Congress still runs in his veins. Why did they all have to leave? It is because of some sycophants who are literally falling over each other to be in the good graces of Rahul-ji," the expelled leader added, in a no-holds-barred attack on the Wayanad MP.

Coming out in wholesome praise of PM Modi, Acharya Krishnam said, "If Modi had not been the Prime Minister for the last 10 years, West Bengal would have become Bangladesh by now. We are fortunate that Narendra Modi is our Prime Minister. I believe that the people of Bengal are also saddened by the atrocities of the ruling TMC. I can say with full conviction that Narendra Modi will storm back to office by a huge majority. Modi-ji will win, the BJP will win."

