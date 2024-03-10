Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi ki guarantee has zero warranty; TMC's Abhishek terms BJP as outsiders

Banerjee and the TMC keep the promises. The BJP and its leaders are outsiders and anti-Bengal and that is why they have withheld the funds due to the state," he said

ABHISHEK BANERJEE, TMC

The TMC MP also claimed that the ED and CBI raids "won't yield any result as they won't be participating in the elections" | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty", TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.
Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for withholding the state's funds.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally at Brigade Parade grounds, he said, "The 'Modi ki guarantee' has zero warranty. Only Mamata

Banerjee and the TMC keep the promises. The BJP and its leaders are outsiders and anti-Bengal and that is why they have withheld the funds due to the state," he said.
The TMC MP also claimed that the ED and CBI raids "won't yield any result as they won't be participating in the elections".
The Trinamool Congress launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign from the grand rally on Sunday, where party supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to set the tone for the upcoming elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

Bengal recruitment 'scam': ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Former Cong ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan ahead of LS polls

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar factions slam govt over Arun Goel's resignation

Amit Shah likely to visit T'gana on Mar 12; to address booth-level leaders

Electoral bonds: SC to hear SBI's plea to disclose details on Monday

LS elections: TMC to launch poll campaign with mega rally in Kolkata today

Topics : Narendra Modi Abhishek Banerjee Lok Sabha elections All India Trinamool Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon