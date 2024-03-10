Sensex (    %)
                             
Former Cong ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan ahead of LS polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP here on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state party chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajasthan government rajasthan Congress Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

