Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / AAP announces protests across UP over liquor stores offering 'free alcohol'

AAP announces protests across UP over liquor stores offering 'free alcohol'

Reportedly, liquor stores across many cities in the state are offering huge discounts and deals to clear out the stocks

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will hold statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh on March 29.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will hold statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh on March 29 over reports of liquor stores in the state offering "free alcohol'.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming that while the Delhi government faced allegations and central agency probes over its excise policy, no one was questioning the UP government over such deals being offered by liquor stores.

The UP government is yet to react to AAP's allegations.

Reportedly, liquor stores across many cities in the state are offering huge discounts and deals to clear out the stocks before a new excise policy comes into effect in the state on April 1. The store owners have been claiming that they will suffer huge losses if they don't clear the old stock before the date.

 

"In Delhi, our government stopped such practices, yet we were targeted with allegations and subjected to ED and CBI inquiries. But in UP, the BJP is providing free alcohol, and no one is talking about it," the AAP leader said.

The leader further accused the UP government of ignoring pressing issues such as farmers' concerns, education and unemployment while diverting attention with liquor vends giving such offers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP workers protest in Ranchi over leader's murder, 9-hour bandh begins

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Political comedy': Stalin on Yogi's remarks on delimitation, language row

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

LoP is very important position in our Parliamentary tradition: Gaurav Gogoi

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP expels rebel Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Yatnal from party for six years

Chief ministers of several non-BJP ruled states attended the delimitation meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday.

Delimitation row: Can women's quota change political power dynamics?

Topics : AAP AAP government BJP Liquor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon