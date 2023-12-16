Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in RS, replaces Sanjay Singh

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha displays victory sign as early trends show party's victory in Delhi poll results. Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said.
In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership has said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has "health issues", Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party's leader in the upper house.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.
The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation.
Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.
The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

SC to hear Raghav Chadha's plea challenging suspension from Rajya Sabha

38 party NDA, brought to you by ED: AAP's Raghav Chadha takes swipe at BJP

AAP's Raghav Chadha thanks Delhi HC after it sets aside order on bungalow

Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha

Will move with positive agenda: INC discusses LS poll preparedness in Guj

Unemployment, rising prices behind Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

Chinese visa case: Karti Chidambaram calls ED probe 'fishing' inquiry

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

CM Dhami appoints 11 BJP leaders as vice presidents of councils, committees

Topics : Raghav Chadha AAP government AAP Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon