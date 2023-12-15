Sensex (    %)
                        
CM Dhami appoints 11 BJP leaders as vice presidents of councils, committees

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt congratulated all the party leaders on their nomination to the posts and hoped they will take public welfare schemes to the grassroots

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appointed 11 more senior BJP leaders as vice-presidents of various councils and committees in the state.
The second list of 11 party leaders appointed to different posts include Dedvendra Bhasin, Vishwas Dabur, Chandi Prasad Bhatt, Vinod Uniyal, Shyamveer Saini, Rajkumar, Dipak Mehra, Vinay Rohila, Uttam Dutta, Dinesh Arya and Ganesh Bhandari.
The first list of 10 appointments had been issued in September.
Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt congratulated all the party leaders on their nomination to the posts and hoped they will take public welfare schemes to the grassroots.
"All party workers nominated to the posts are seniors who have experience and capability. Public welfare programmes launched by the government are bringing about a positive change in the lives of people. I hope those appointed as vice presidents of these bodies will help take the benefits of these programmes to people at the grassroots. I am confident they will meet the expectations of the chief minister and the people of the state," Bhatt said.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Uttarakhand BJP Uttarakhand Assembly

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd.
