AAP protests delay of one-time settlement scheme; House adjourned for day

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tried to pacify the AAP members and asked them to take their seats but, as the protesting MLAs refused to budge, he adjourned the House for half an hour

Budget Session of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly in New Delhi (PTI Photo) | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP MLAs trooped into the well of the Delhi Assembly and protested against the stalling of the one-time settlement scheme for rectifying water bills, leading the speaker to adjourn the House for the day.
After the special mention of issues related to constituencies of MLAs under Rule 280, the AAP members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP, accusing it of putting pressure on officers to stall the scheme.
They demanded that the Lt Governor suspend the officers responsible for obstructing the scheme.
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tried to pacify the AAP members and asked them to take their seats but, as the protesting MLAs refused to budge, he adjourned the House for half an hour.
When the House reconvened, the AAP MLAs again trooped into the well and raised slogans.
Goel again requested the MLAs to go back to their seats but they continued to raise slogans. Finally, the speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, replying to a calling attention motion in the House on Monday, had urged Lt Governor Saxena to direct the officers to allow implementation of the scheme or take action against them if they refused.
He alleged the officers were not working due to pressure and threats by the BJP.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Delhi MLAs MLAs Delhi Assembly

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

