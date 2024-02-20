Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM's all-inclusive policies unlocked Arunachal's economic potential: Shah

Taking to his official 'X' handle, formerly Twitter, the Home Minister also greeted the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh, wishing for new heights of development in the state in the coming future

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 38th Statehood Day on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlock the economic potential of the state, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun.'
Taking to his official 'X' handle, formerly Twitter, the Home Minister also greeted the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh, wishing for new heights of development in the state in the coming future.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlocking the economic potential of the state blessed with stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural diversity. May the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the times to come touch new heights in development under the leadership of @PemaKhanduBJP Ji," Shah posted on 'X'.
The Home Minister also greeted sisters and brothers in Mizoram on their Statehood Day, saying, "Mizoram is a vibrant spot on the diverse mosaic of our cultural tapestry. All my best wishes are with them on the path towards further progress and well-being."
On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed gratitude and recognition for the contributions that have propelled the state's multifaceted development trajectory.
Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance.
The state's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.
Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20, 1987, hence, every year on February 20, to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day.

Also Read

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Centre allocates Rs 1,782 cr for strategic road project in Arunachal

Asian Games 2023: 3 Wushu players from Arunachal unable to travel to China

Arunachal govt inks pact for Rs 13k cr hydropower project in Lohit basin

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped from visiting restive Sandeshkhali

Legal guarantee for MSP will make farmers drivers of GDP growth: Rahul

Nyay Yatra will not be derailed: Jairam on Rahul's appearance before court

UP BJP set to hold meeting to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy today

Tejashwi to embark on 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' across Bihar to win public trust

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Modi govt Arunachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon