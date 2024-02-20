PM's all-inclusive policies unlocked Arunachal's economic potential: Shah

As Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 38th Statehood Day on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlock the economic potential of the state, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun.'

Taking to his official 'X' handle, formerly Twitter, the Home Minister also greeted the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh, wishing for new heights of development in the state in the coming future.

"Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlocking the economic potential of the state blessed with stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural diversity. May the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the times to come touch new heights in development under the leadership of @PemaKhanduBJP Ji," Shah posted on 'X'.

The Home Minister also greeted sisters and brothers in Mizoram on their Statehood Day, saying, "Mizoram is a vibrant spot on the diverse mosaic of our cultural tapestry. All my best wishes are with them on the path towards further progress and well-being."

On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed gratitude and recognition for the contributions that have propelled the state's multifaceted development trajectory.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance.

The state's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.

Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20, 1987, hence, every year on February 20, to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day.