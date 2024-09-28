Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kejriwal to soon vacate CM residence, AAP scouts for supremo's new home

Kejriwal to soon vacate CM residence, AAP scouts for supremo's new home

AAP MLAs, councillors, workers as well as the common people are offering him accommodation

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP has also demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi chief minister in Civil Lines area of the city, with an intensive search on to look for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from the first week of October.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon and search for his new accommodation has been intensified. Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his assembly constituency New Delhi, as he intends to remain connected with the people there," the Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) said in a statement.

 

AAP MLAs, councillors, workers as well as the common people are offering him accommodation, regardless of their social, economic, or political background, the party said.

Kejriwal lives with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents.

The AAP has also demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Kejriwal for holding the president position of a national party.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP working for deletion of votes of AAP's supporters, alleges Kejriwal

SC, Supreme Court

Defamation case: SC to hear plea of Atishi, Kejriwal on Monday

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Defamation case: SC to hear CM Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on September 30

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal inspects Delhi roads with CM; says was in action mode in jail also

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Govt to move confidence vote in 2 day Delhi Assembly session: Gopal Rai

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon