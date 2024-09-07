After LS poll results, ties between PM, RSS have nosedived: Congress

The Congress took a swipe at the ruling BJP on Friday over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks that "people will decide whether we will become the god or not", claiming that after the Lok Sabha poll results, the relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh have "nosedived". The opposition party also claimed that with each passing week, the lifespan of this government is getting shortened. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "After June 4, 2024, relations between the non-biological PM and RSS have nosedived -- and they continue to be in turbulence. At an event in Pune ... the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rebuked the PM for his claim to non biological origins, saying 'Whether we will become God or not, people will decide. We should not proclaim that we have become God'," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

With each passing week, the lifespan of this government is getting shortened, he claimed.

Ramesh tagged a media report that quoted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief as making the remarks.

Bhagwat was speaking at an event to mark the centenary year of Shankar Dinkar Kane (popularly known as Bhaiyyaji), who worked in Manipur, focused on children's education until 1971, brought students to Maharashtra and arranged for their stay.

After the Lok Sabha poll results, Bhagwat had expressed concern over peace eluding ethnic strife-torn Manipur even after a year, criticised the common discourse during the election and called for moving on instead of unnecessary talks on what and how of the polls after they were over and the results out.

The opposition leaders had seized on his remarks to take a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi. Ramesh had said, "If not the 'one-third' Prime Minister's conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr Bhagwat can prevail upon the former RSS office-bearer to go to Manipur.