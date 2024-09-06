Business Standard
Home / Politics / Bajrang Punia appointed working president of All India Kisan Congress

Bajrang Punia appointed working president of All India Kisan Congress

Phogat and Punia met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and later joined the party at the AICC headquarters on Friday

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang, KC Venugopal, Venugopal

New Delhi: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia as they joined Congress at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Hours after joining the Congress, Punia was appointed the working chairman of All India Kisan Congress by the party.
 
Phogat and Punia met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and later joined the party at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria, Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan and the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.
 
At the press conference during which they joined the party, Venugopal claimed that Phogat received a showcause notice from the Railways after she met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Party sources said the notice talked about violating service rules by meeting the political leaders.
 
 
Venugopal asked if it was a crime to meet the leader of the opposition and urged the Railway authorities to relieve Phogat and not "play politics".
 
Without elaborating, Venugopal claimed that Punia had also got a notice.
 

Phogat on Friday resigned from the Indian Railways, citing personal reasons.
 
On whether Phogat and Punia would contest the assembly polls, Venugopal said the party's Central Election Committee would decide on that.
 
After joining the party, Phogat said the BJP was supporting Singh while the Congress supported the protesting wrestlers when they "were being dragged on the roads" in Delhi.
 
Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh in 2023.
 
"I thank the people of the country and the media, you supported me throughout my wrestling journey. I thank the Congress party, it is said tough times tell you about who is with you. When we were dragged on the roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and tears," the 30-year-old said at the press conference.
 
She said she felt proud that she was with a party and an ideology that stood against injustice on women and was ready to fight the battle from the streets to Parliament.
 
"I could have quit wrestling at Jantar Mantar and people also thought so (that I would do so). The BJP IT Cell propagated that we were a spent force and indulging in politics. They said I didn't want to play in the nationals, I played the nationals. They said she did not want to give trials, I gave trials. They said she does not want to fight at the Olympic level, I did that and reached the finals. Unfortunately, God had other plans," she said.
 
"I am starting a new innings. I want sportspersons don't have to face what we had to go through," Phogat said, adding that her move might inspire them.
 
"Sportspersons are wronged many times but are unable to speak out. Look at us, they got Bajrang banned for four years on doping charges because he stood with us So we are paying a price, we will not be scared and won't back off. The fight will continue. Our court case is going on, we will win that also, we will win in life," she said.
 
Phogat said they would be among the people and ensure their welfare.
 
She said she would like to tell the women that she was standing with them and that the Congress was standing with them whenever they faced any problem.
 
Punia said the Congress stood with them during their tough times.
 
"What the BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they didn't come. We are paying the price for raising our voices for women but now we know that the BJP stands with atrocities against women at Jantar Mantar and all other parties stand with us," he said.
 
"We will work hard to strengthen the Congress and the nation The day Vinesh qualified for the finals, the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT cell was celebrating," he said in a swipe at the BJP.
 
Venugopal said that it was a "big day" for the Congress and a proud moment "for all of us" to welcome Phogat and Punia into the party fold.
 
He said that Phogat's father was shot dead when she was nine years old and she reached this far due to her courage and bravery.
 
The entire country stood with them when they protested, he said, citing the support extended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders.
 
"They (Phogat and Punia) not only stood for themselves but fought for farmers and stood with them," Venugopal said.
"Some people are criticising their joining the Congress. So many athletes and Olympians are in different parties, is that also a conspiracy?" he asked.
 
Polling for 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

