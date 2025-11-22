Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After poll debacle, Prashant Kishor's party dissolves organisational units

In a statement, party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said new units will be formed in the next one and a half months

Kishor was also present in the meeting, along with party leaders like former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate YV Giri | File image | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Saturday dissolved all its organisational units, from the panchayat level to the state level, following the humiliating performance in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

In a statement, party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said new units will be formed in the next one and a half months.

The decision was taken at the party's national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, it said.

Kishor was also present in the meeting, along with party leaders like former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate YV Giri.

 

"The party has assigned its senior leaders the responsibility of all 12 divisions of the state, where they will rebuild an effective and active organisational structure. This team of party leaders will hold extensive discussions to identify the reasons for the defeat and submit a report regarding leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal," the statement said.

The Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the assembly polls, with most of its candidates losing their deposits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prashant Kishor Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

