AIADMK announces pension hike, loan waivers in second poll promise list

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday released the second set of poll promises, including a hike in monthly social security pensions to ₹2,000 and waiver of education loans.

"Under the social security pension scheme, the monthly assistance provided to senior citizens, widows, destitutes, differently abled persons and transgenders will be raised from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 when AIADMK forms government in the state" Palaniswami said in a party statement here.

As a livelihood suport measure, three free LPG gas cylinders would be provided to ration card holders every year.

Reiterating his earlier comment, he said that if a bull-tamer loses his life during Jallikattu (bull taming sport), a compensation of ₹10 lakh would be provided to the family.

 

₹2 lakh would be provided to those sustaining injuries during the bull taming, he said.

Aimed at encouraging the sport, Palaniswami said a subsidy of ₹5 lakh would be provided to host Jallikattu events in government-authorised locations.

He said the current practice of registering online for the Jallikattu event would be abolished, and the previous manual system would be restored.

Interest-free loans would be provided to women belonging to minority communities for setting up their own businesses.

Those loans borrowed by differently-abled persons from Cooperative banks would be waived, he added.

On January 17, Palaniswami rolled out the first set of poll promises, signalling the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections.

