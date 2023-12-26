Madhya Pradesh Congress holds meeting for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

After facing a defeat in recently concluded Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress party is gearing up for the upcmoing Lok Sabha election and held a meeting for the same at the state Congress office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Party MLAs, district president, district in-charge, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh, State Congress President Jitu Patwari, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and others leaders were present in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Patwari said, "The members of our party have been gathered here for contemplation and for review. It is the first step of the Congress party for the preparation of Lok Sabha election and its roadmap. I believe that the coming time will be of the people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers."

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, who visited the city for the first time after becoming the state in-charge, has said that he is very happy that the party did not perform well in the recent assembly polls but there is still a lot of enthusiasm among all the party workers.

"I have talked to many party workers and I am very happy that the Congress Party may not have given a good performance in the last assembly elections but there is still a lot of enthusiasm among all the workers. Today we have organised a meeting to discuss the preparations and process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Singh said.

Earlier today, Singh was welcomed by state Congress president Patwari, senior party leaders and others at Bhopal airport.

"Today, we welcomed National General Secretary of Congress and newly appointed in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh at Bhopal airport along with senior leaders and Congressmen," Patwari posted on X.

"Who is there who has never fallen? Only those who fall and do not get up again are defeated. It is definitely a challenging situation, but with the joint efforts of each and every soldier of the Congress Party, it is not impossible for the Congress to perform better in Madhya Pradesh" the newly elected Congress state President Jitu Patwari added.

Speaking to reporters Patwari said that the Party was enthusiastic about its chances in Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

"The truth is that, the future belongs to Congress. Congress stands for positive thinking. It also stands for public trust. With the organizational skills and support and dedication of Congress's dedicated soldiers, Congress has started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The first goal is to increase the 40% vote percentage in the assembly elections and to take the ideology of Congress to every home" Patwari said.