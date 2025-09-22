Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Akhilesh questions BJP on GST collections, seeks clarity on usage of money

Akhilesh questions BJP on GST collections, seeks clarity on usage of money

The GST Council, comprising Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 -- the first day of Navratri

Akhilesh Yadav

The public is asking where the money collected in the name of GST has gone: Akhilesh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a swipe at the BJP government, asking where the GST collections over the past eight years have gone.

The GST Council, comprising Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 -- the first day of Navratri.

"The public is asking where the money collected in the name of GST has gone," Yadav wrote, listing possibilities such as whether the total amount would be delivered in cash to people's homes like the "UP BJP government's Mahakumbh model", adjusted in the next insurance premium, credited directly to bank accounts as direct benefit transfer, or deducted from the "Rs 15 lakh" promised earlier by the BJP.

 

In the post late Sunday night, Yadav further asked if the amount would be distributed along with the long-pending promise of subsidised LPG cylinders, paid using funds allegedly received by BJP from companies through "backdoor routes", handed out in cash on the eve of the next election, used to waive school fees for children, or compensated by making medicines and healthcare free for the sick and elderly.

"Or will it simply be added to the BJP's jumlakosh (fund of promises)?" Yadav said in a parting jibe.

In a previous post made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's GST-related address to the nation on Sunday evening, the former UP chief minister, had said: "Bachat ya chapat (relief or rip-off)".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi in Manipur

LAC, China on mind, PM Modi to visit Northeast for second time this monthpremium

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Will PM address Trump's ceasefire claims, H-1B visa concerns: Congress

US visa, H4, H1B

Telangana govt blames Centre for inaction on US H-1B visa fee hike

Prashant Bhushan, advocate

Prashant Bhushan alleges high-level corruption in Bihar land deal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Topics : Samajwadi Party Goods and Services Tax Akhilesh Yadav BJP Modi govt GST Revamp GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon