Home / Politics / Amid CM post speculation, Shiv Sena MPs meet Amit Shah in Parliament

Amid CM post speculation, Shiv Sena MPs meet Amit Shah in Parliament

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats in the 288-member House

Amit Shah, Home Minister

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare also met Shah and congratulated him on the Mahayuti's victory. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Shiv Sena MPs on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, days after the BJP-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena MPs led by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar, Sandipan Bhumare, Shrirang Appa Barne, Milind Deora, Dhairyasheel Mane and former Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale met Shah in Parliament.

Mane said the MPs thanked Shah for campaigning extensively for the elections and touring almost every district of the state.

"People of Maharashtra listened to what Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, and the Mahayuti returned to power with a thumping majority," Mane said.

 

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP alone won 132 seats while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Smaller parties of the coalition won five seats.

The meeting took place as Eknath Shinde, the outgoing chief minister and Shiv Sena leader, addressed a press conference in Thane and declared that he would abide by the decision of the prime minister on his successor.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered as frontrunner for the chief minister's post with the Shiv Sena and the NCP getting deputy chief minister posts.

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare also met Shah and congratulated him on the Mahayuti's victory.

Tatkare also met the prime minister and greeted him on the victory in Maharashtra elections.

Topics : Amit Shah Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Parliament

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

