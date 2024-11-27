Business Standard
Kailash Gahlot resigns from membership of Delhi Legislative Assembly

Gahlot submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Kailash Gahlot resigned as Delhi Transport Minister and left AAP on November 17. | File Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) turncoat Kailash Gahlot resigned from the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after quitting the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gahlot submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In his resignation letter, he stated, "As you may be aware, I resigned as a Minister in the Delhi government (GNCTD) on November 17. On the same day, I also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. The main reason was the fact that AAP had begun to deviate from its moral and ethical values, thereby making it difficult for me to continue."

 

"I hereby tender my resignation from the Legislative Assembly of Delhi," he added.

Kailash Gahlot resigned as Delhi Transport Minister and left AAP on November 17, joining the BJP the following day.

On November 23, he was appointed as a member of the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, with approval from the party's senior leadership.

Gahlot also met Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, expected early next year.

After joining the BJP, Gahlot explained his decision to leave AAP, citing a gradual dilution of the party's values and principles.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It doesn't happen overnight; it takes time to understand certain things. I've said repeatedly that we are connected to some values and principles. When I saw a dilution of those values, I mustered the courage to quit. There are several others like me who haven't found the courage yet. I think they will continue."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

The list includes candidates for constituencies such as Chhatarpur, Kirari, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, and Matiala.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP secured a resounding victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP won eight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

