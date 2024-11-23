Maha people have shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution: Amit Shah

Business Standard
Shah also thanked the people of Jharkhand for blessing the BJP with the highest percentage of votes

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah asserted that for the BJP, fulfilling the aspirations of tribal society and protecting their identity is the top priority. | File Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for the "historic victory" of the Mahayuti alliance in the state polls and said that by giving such a huge mandate to the NDA, people have shut shops of "fake well-wishers of the Constitution".

Shah also thanked the people of Jharkhand for blessing the BJP with the highest percentage of votes. 

"Jai Maharashtra! Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate," the Union minister said in a post on X in Hindi and Marathi.

 

Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Veer Savarkar, has always kept culture and nation supreme along with development, the senior BJP leader said.

"By giving such a huge mandate to the Mahayuti alliance amidst illusion and lies, the people have closed the shops of those who are fake well-wishers of the Constitution. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident," he said. 

The victory of the Mahayuti alliance is the victory of "politics of performance" of the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

On the Jharkhand Assembly poll results, the home minister expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for blessing the BJP with the highest percentage of votes.

While congratulating all workers of Jharkhand BJP for their tireless hard work, Shah asserted that for the BJP, fulfilling the aspirations of tribal society and protecting their identity is the top priority.

"The NDA's central government is committed to the development, progress and protection of tribal heritage of the people of Jharkhand and under the leadership of Modi ji, we will continue to work in this direction. The BJP will play the role of a positive opposition in Jharkhand," he said.

Maharashtra was coloured a vivid saffron on Saturday with voters giving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance a landslide win over a tottering MVA while the opposition INDIA bloc looked set to return to power in Jharkhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

