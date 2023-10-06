Amidst TMC protest, BJP questions party for its 'misrule' in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a press conference in Delhi on Friday took a swipe at Trinamool Congress and said that the present circumstances in Bengal and the misuse of the police in the state have been mentioned by members of other opposition parties as well.

"The present circumstances in Bengal and the misuse of the police in the state have been mentioned by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury himself when he alleged that there is no democracy in Bengal," said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The BJP MP further said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has compared the TMC government with a murderer and has even gone to court against it. Even if the opposition is acting blind on the atrocities being faced by our (BJP) party members, the atrocities being faced by their own party members should at least be visible to them."

But the opposition is so against PM Modi that even the plight of their own party workers is not visible to them, added Trivedi.

Earlier, on Thursday, TMC leaders, under the leadership of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, organized a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo Abhiyan' in Kolkata.

The TMC leaders during the protest said that the march to the Raj Bhavan was organized to draw Governor C. V. Ananda Bose's attention to the plight of the poor people of the state who have been deprived of their rights by the BJP-led central Government.

The protest rally is to raise the demand for Bengal's rightful dues of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), said the TMC leaders.

TMC minister Babu Supriyo told ANI that the people of Bengal are with TMC and people over here at the protest are not just TMC workers but the common public of Bengal who have been deprived of their wages under MGNREGA.

The protest continues on day 2 with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee staging a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. In a post on X the TMC said it would not give up its protest.

"WE SHALL NOT MOVE AN INCH! As promised, our delegation, led by National GS Shri @abhishekaitcshall continue their indefinite dharna until the governor meets us. Day-2 of our peaceful sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhavan begins" the TMC posted on X.