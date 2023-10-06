close
Sensex (0.61%)
66034.40 + 402.83
Nifty (0.57%)
19657.75 + 112.00
Nifty Midcap (0.56%)
40272.25 + 226.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
5918.15 + 25.70
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
44406.15 + 192.80
Heatmap

Amidst TMC protest, BJP questions party for its 'misrule' in West Bengal

But the opposition is so against PM Modi that even the plight of their own party workers is not visible to them, added Trivedi

BJP, BJP logo

Earlier, on Thursday, TMC leaders, under the leadership of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, organized a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo Abhiyan' in Kolkata | Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a press conference in Delhi on Friday took a swipe at Trinamool Congress and said that the present circumstances in Bengal and the misuse of the police in the state have been mentioned by members of other opposition parties as well.
"The present circumstances in Bengal and the misuse of the police in the state have been mentioned by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury himself when he alleged that there is no democracy in Bengal," said Sudhanshu Trivedi.
The BJP MP further said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has compared the TMC government with a murderer and has even gone to court against it. Even if the opposition is acting blind on the atrocities being faced by our (BJP) party members, the atrocities being faced by their own party members should at least be visible to them."
But the opposition is so against PM Modi that even the plight of their own party workers is not visible to them, added Trivedi.
Earlier, on Thursday, TMC leaders, under the leadership of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, organized a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo Abhiyan' in Kolkata.
The TMC leaders during the protest said that the march to the Raj Bhavan was organized to draw Governor C. V. Ananda Bose's attention to the plight of the poor people of the state who have been deprived of their rights by the BJP-led central Government.

Also Read

Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP

Kejriwal putting AAP workers in govt jobs, alleges BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

Amit Shah's remarks on Bengal rural polls distasteful, insensitive: TMC

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi for 'vote bank' remarks against Congress

PM can criticise Congress but should not 'take away' rights of poor: Kharge

PM Modi attacks Rajasthan govt on paper leaks, corruption, law & order

Corruption now common in AAP: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi lashes out

The protest rally is to raise the demand for Bengal's rightful dues of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), said the TMC leaders.
TMC minister Babu Supriyo told ANI that the people of Bengal are with TMC and people over here at the protest are not just TMC workers but the common public of Bengal who have been deprived of their wages under MGNREGA.
The protest continues on day 2 with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee staging a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. In a post on X the TMC said it would not give up its protest.
"WE SHALL NOT MOVE AN INCH! As promised, our delegation, led by National GS Shri @abhishekaitcshall continue their indefinite dharna until the governor meets us. Day-2 of our peaceful sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhavan begins" the TMC posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TMC BJP West Bengal

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon