All flights to and from J&K's Srinagar airport cancelled due to snowfall

All flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

"Due to adverse weather conditions and continuous snowfall in Srinagar, the runway is currently not available for safe aircraft operations. In the interest of passenger safety, all flight operations to and from Srinagar have been cancelled for the day," an Airport Authority of India official said here.

He said the airlines and airport authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation, and the flight operations will resume as soon as the weather conditions improve to a level where the runway is declared safe for operations.

As many as 58 flights -- 29 inbound and 29 outbound -- have been cancelled due to the ongoing snowfall.

"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," the official said.

The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return home after spending the weekend and Republic Day holiday in the Valley, stranded.