Jaish-e-Mohammad commander gunned down in joint operation in J&K's Kathua

Jammu Security forces and the Indian Army on Friday gunned down a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander-level terrorist after a high-stakes operation in Parhetar village in Kathua district. The operation and searches had been underway for more than a week.

Providing details on the operation, SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma said, "The Joint operation of J & K Police, Indian Army and CRPF was started, today the situation was a hostage situation, but our brave police jawans rescued the civilians, and fierce gunbattle took place."

The Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist of Pakistan was identified as Usman. He was active from 2024, and six terror acts were registered against him, including the killing of civilians and security forces. Three of his hideouts have been busted so far, along with the natural caves he used, and one was a man-made hideout.

Describing the joint operation by J & K Police and the Indian army, SSP Mohita Sharma said, "After the encounter, when he escaped, our search operation continued in this entire forest area. During this operation, there was a major contact with him, and three hideouts were also busted. "

She further said, "Today, we received another specific input around 1 PM. It was from Parhetar village stating that he was in a house and had taken some civilians hostage. We immediately moved our party there, and our CRPF and Army personnel were also with us, forming a cordon."

Explaining how the incident ended, SSP said, "Then, a small JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) party, setting a great example of bravery, first evacuated the civilians from there and then went straight into the house. They snatched his weapon. and shot him. It did come to a full-blown combat situation, and he fired first from inside. As soon as we entered, our party displayed exceptional bravery - the kind of bravery for which the JKP is famous throughout the country and the world - in snatching his weapon and shooting him. "

"He is a very dreaded terrorist who has been active in this area since 2024. He is a commander-level terrorist, goes by the name Usman, and he has carried out six terrorist attacks since 2024, in which civilians have died and our forces' personnel have also been martyred. He is a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, An M4 weapon was recovered," Kathua Mohita added.