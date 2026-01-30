Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anti-terror operation intensified in J-K's Kishtwar, internet suspended

Anti-terror operation intensified in J-K's Kishtwar, internet suspended

Mobile internet services remained temporarily suspended within a radius of six km covering Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo to avoid its misuse by anti-national elements during the ongoing operation

Pahalgam terror attack leaves many dead, injured

Operation was launched on January 18, leading to a fierce gunbattle in Sonnar forest near Mandral-Singhpora | File Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Kishtwar
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Security forces on Friday intensified their ongoing anti-terror operation in the snowbound Chatroo belt to track down and neutralise a group of three holed up Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said mobile internet services remained temporarily suspended within a radius of six km covering Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo to avoid its misuse by anti-national elements during the ongoing operation.

The operation in the area was launched on January 18, leading to a fierce gunbattle in Sonnar forest near Mandral-Singhpora resulting in the killing of a paratrooper and injuries to seven soldiers.

Although the terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of thick vegetation and the challenging terrain, the security forces continued their hunt for the terrorists despite more than two feet of snowfall.

 

Two more encounters took place between the army and the terrorists at Mali Dana top on January 22 and Janseer-Kandiwar on January 25 but the terrorists once again slipped deep into the forest area.

The suspension of mobile internet services in Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo has been extended till 23:59 hours on January 30, the officials said, quoting an order issued by the J-K Home Department.

The mobile internet services were suspended in the area on January 23 amid the ongoing operation.

The suspension was ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, who is the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024.

The decision was taken to prevent the possible misuse of high-speed mobile data services by anti-national elements, which could lead to deterioration of public order, the officials said.

Security forces have launched a search operation in Pajja Morh, Nabana top and adjoining areas in Surankote area of Poonch district following information about the presence of two suspected persons.

There was no contact with the suspected persons so far, the officials said, adding the operation is continuing when last reports were received. 

