Union min Reddy chairs BJP's J&K Assembly election manifesto committee meet

Reddy, who is also BJP's assembly election in-charge for J&K, said the party believes in the participation of common people in its policymaking

Youth, women, economists and farmers, representatives of various communities like refugees, displaced, SCs, STs, OBCs, Paharis among others will be contacted as part of its outreach. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The assembly election manifesto committee of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP met at a party headquarters here on Sunday, with Union minister G Kishan Reddy emphasising the need for extensive public outreach before finalising the document.
Reddy, who is also BJP's assembly election in-charge for J&K, said the party believes in the participation of common people in its policymaking. J&K BJP will design its assembly election manifesto in accordance with the wishes of the people of the Union Territory, he said.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina chaired the meeting, which was attended by manifesto committee chairman and former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and other committee members, a party spokesman said.
Addressing the meeting, Reddy said senior party leaders, especially the members of the assembly election manifesto committee, will do extensive public outreach and involve all sections of society to prepare important points to be included in the manifesto.
As part of its strategy to reach out to the people, Raina said the party has divided the region into seven areas -- Jammu, Rajouri-Poonch, Doda-Ramban-Kishtwar, Udhampur-Reasi, Samba-Kathua, Kashmir and Kashmir Displaced.
Teams will also be formed at the district level to have more outreach within the society and the whole process will be completed by August 15, he said.

The roadmap of the BJP's aims will be set by this exercise, thus fulfilling the party's mission of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', the J&K BJP chief said.
Youth, women, economists and farmers, representatives of various communities like refugees, displaced, SCs, STs, OBCs, Paharis among others will be contacted as part of its outreach, he said.

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

