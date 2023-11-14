Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Assets of Chhattisgarh MLAs increased up to 3,340%, shows ADR data

This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by ADR

bad bank, asset resolution, asset reconstruction company, NPA, NCLT, IBC

Representative Image

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The assets of 60 legislators of the Chhattisgarh Assembly have increased from 5 to 3,340 per cent, while assets of another 6 MLAs (members of legislative assembly) have decreased between -4 and -35 per cent from 2018 to 2023.
 
This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation that discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of candidates contesting elections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The average assets of these 66 re-contesting MLAs increased from Rs 12.98 crore in 2018 to Rs 13.74 crore in 2023 — an average increase of Rs 76.45 lakh and a growth of 6 per cent.


TRACKING THE GROWTH        
        Increase in assets
Party Re-contesting MLAs Avg assets in 2018 (in Rs ) Avg assets in 2023 (in Rs )  (in Rs ) (in %)
Congress 49 15.32 crore 15.80 crore 48.83 lakh 3.19%
BJP 12 7.67 crore 9.13 crore 1.46 crore 19.05%
BSP 2 2.04 crore 3.42 crore 1.38 crore 67.81%
Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) 2 4.77 crore 7.14 crore 2.36 crore 49.59%
Independent 1 57.71 lakh 2.05 crore 1.48 crore 256.78%
Total 66 12.98 crore 13.74 crore 76.45 lakh 6%
           
Source: ADR          

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Congress rule will destroy peace, bring chaos, riots in Telangana: KTR

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress' time in state is over, says PM Modi

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

Polls akin to India-Pak match: BJP candidate ahead of Rajasthan elections

Topics : Chhattisgarh MLAs ADR Assets

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon