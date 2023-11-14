Assets of Chhattisgarh MLAs increased up to 3,340%, shows ADR data

The assets of 60 legislators of the Chhattisgarh Assembly have increased from 5 to 3,340 per cent, while assets of another 6 MLAs (members of legislative assembly) have decreased between -4 and -35 per cent from 2018 to 2023.
This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation that discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of candidates contesting elections.
The average assets of these 66 re-contesting MLAs increased from Rs 12.98 crore in 2018 to Rs 13.74 crore in 2023 — an average increase of Rs 76.45 lakh and a growth of 6 per cent.
|TRACKING THE GROWTH
|Increase in assets
|Party
|Re-contesting MLAs
|Avg assets in 2018 (in Rs )
|Avg assets in 2023 (in Rs )
|(in Rs )
|(in %)
|Congress
|49
|15.32 crore
|15.80 crore
|48.83 lakh
|3.19%
|BJP
|12
|7.67 crore
|9.13 crore
|1.46 crore
|19.05%
|BSP
|2
|2.04 crore
|3.42 crore
|1.38 crore
|67.81%
|Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J)
|2
|4.77 crore
|7.14 crore
|2.36 crore
|49.59%
|Independent
|1
|57.71 lakh
|2.05 crore
|1.48 crore
|256.78%
|Total
|66
|12.98 crore
|13.74 crore
|76.45 lakh
|6%
|Source: ADR