Assets of Chhattisgarh MLAs increased up to 3,340%, shows ADR data

The assets of 60 legislators of the Chhattisgarh Assembly have increased from 5 to 3,340 per cent, while assets of another 6 MLAs (members of legislative assembly) have decreased between -4 and -35 per cent from 2018 to 2023.



This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation that discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of candidates contesting elections.



The average assets of these 66 re-contesting MLAs increased from Rs 12.98 crore in 2018 to Rs 13.74 crore in 2023 — an average increase of Rs 76.45 lakh and a growth of 6 per cent.





TRACKING THE GROWTH Increase in assets Party Re-contesting MLAs Avg assets in 2018 (in Rs ) Avg assets in 2023 (in Rs ) (in Rs ) (in %) Congress 49 15.32 crore 15.80 crore 48.83 lakh 3.19% BJP 12 7.67 crore 9.13 crore 1.46 crore 19.05% BSP 2 2.04 crore 3.42 crore 1.38 crore 67.81% Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) 2 4.77 crore 7.14 crore 2.36 crore 49.59% Independent 1 57.71 lakh 2.05 crore 1.48 crore 256.78% Total 66 12.98 crore 13.74 crore 76.45 lakh 6% Source: ADR