Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon over Delhi water crisis

Before starting the indefinite fast, Atishi will visit Rajghat at 11 am to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Delhi Water Minister Atishi will begin her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal at noon to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.
In a post on X, the minister said despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not releasing the full share of Delhi's water.
Before starting the indefinite fast, Atishi will visit Rajghat at 11 am to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi who taught that the path of 'Satyagraha' has to be adopted to struggle against injustice, the minister said.
"I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she said on X.
The minister earlier claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD, as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected.
Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave as a result the water demand has increased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

