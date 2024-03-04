Delhi Metro gets Rs 500 cr in Budget, 6 mn use service every day: Atishi

The Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest rapid transit system in India, connecting the country's capital region with its satellite cities | Photo: DMRC twitter

The Delhi government allocated Rs 500 crore for the Delhi Metro in its 2024-25 Budget tabled on Monday, with Finance Minister Atishi saying in the assembly that more than 60 lakh people commute on the service every day.

In 2014, around 24 lakh passengers used the urban transporter daily, Atishi said.

Presenting the 2024-25 Budget with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, Atishi said providing good public transportation facilities to every resident of Delhi is the responsibility of the government.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, "significant improvements" have been made in the public transportation sector in Delhi, she said.

By March 2015, a total 193 kilometres of metro network and 143 stations were established in Delhi. However, in the past nine years, the Delhi Metro network has doubled in length to 393 kilometres while the number of stations has increased to 288, she added.

Atishi said in her address that around 24 lakh passengers travelled daily in the metro in 2014. Today, more than 60 lakh passengers use the service every day. The Delhi Metro has now reached every corner of Delhi -- be it the Tikri border, Samaypur Badli, Tikri Kalan, Badarpur border or Shiv Vihar.

"In this financial year, I propose an outlay of Rs 500 crore for Delhi Metro," she said.

The Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest rapid transit system in India, connecting the country's capital region with its satellite cities.

The metro system is operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a public sector company established by the government of India and the government of Delhi in May 1995, according to its website.